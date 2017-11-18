Victoria Beckham’s breakfast in bed is extremely fruity The former Spice Girl revealed what she and her ‘babies’ had been feasting on this morning

Victoria Beckham was in full indulgence mood this morning as she enjoyed a lie in with her children and feasted on a breakfast in bed. Sharing a video of the spread that lay in front her via Instagram Stories, the former Spice Girl revealed she and her children were about to chow down a stunningly impressive array of fruit.

Victoria's daughter Harper could be heard in the background

Victoria, whose eldest son Brooklyn has recently moved to New York, was clearly making the most of her youngest kids, as she captioned the video, “Breakfast in bed with my babies!!”. And while the video had no specific sound track, a children’s TV program was playing on the wall-mounted TV at the end of her bed, and Harper’s dulcet tones could be heard as she joined in with the show.

Loading the player...

The Beckhams' sweetest family moments

Of course health-eating Victoria didn’t splurge out on a bacon sarnie! The 43-year-old fashion designer and her kids were sticking to fruit – and lots of it. The video panned to show a huge bowl of red grapes, already taken off the stalk, alongside beautifully cut piles of melon, pineapple and pomegranate seeds.

It’s not the first time this week that David Beckham’s wife has given us major breakfast envy either. The mum-of-four revealed son Romeo’s favourite breakfast on Thursday - Ezekiel sprouted grain muffin with avocado. She’s also been revealing her recipes for home-made cereal and sharing snaps of her usual start to the day – green smoothies and eggs.

MORE: Victoria Beckham gives us healthy eating inspiration

Earlier this year Victoria gave fans an insight into her morning routine, which begins with a two-hour gym session. She told the Sunday Times: "I get up quite early, around 6am, and do an hour in the gym before the kids get up, then I give them breakfast and David or I take them to school. I'll then fit in another hour's workout before I go to the office."