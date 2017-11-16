Victoria Beckham enjoys 'sweetest start to the day' with daughter Harper The fashion designer shared photos with fans on social media

Victoria Beckham couldn't resist showing the sweet note she received from daughter Harper on Thursday morning. The fashion designer took to Instagram Stories to give fans a glimpse at the handwritten message, which was propped up on the kitchen table next to her morning coffee.

"Dear mummy, I hope you enjoy your dlishs cofe love Harper (sic)," the note read, prompting Victoria to tell fans it was "the sweetest start to the day". The mum-of-four also showcased her son Romeo's healthy breakfast, saying it was his "favourite" meal. "Ezekiel sprouted grain muffin with avocado!" she captioned the photo of his half-eaten muffin alongside the packet of whole grain English muffins.

Victoria is turning into quite the lifestyle guru, and has been sharing healthy recipes and meal inspiration on Instagram Stories over the last few weeks. The health-conscious star prepares an array of different breakfasts, such as fruit platters, scrambled eggs and green smoothies for herself and her children, and even shared the recipe for her Cacao Crunch cereal with fans. "The kids will love this at breakfast tomorrow! With organic almond milk and topped with berries!" Victoria captioned one of the videos.

Earlier this year Victoria gave fans an insight into her morning routine, which begins with a two-hour gym session. She told the Sunday Times: "I get up quite early, around 6am, and do an hour in the gym before the kids get up, then I give them breakfast and David or I take them to school. I'll then fit in another hour's workout before I go to the office."

The fashion designer added: "I'm very disciplined, I have to be. It's really the only time in the day I get to myself. No one comes into the gym, no one follows me in there with a laptop. If I'm standing in the kitchen for too long, then laptops will come floating in my direction. Someone always wants something approved, something signed off. Other than the children, no one dares come into the gym."

