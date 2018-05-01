Loading the player...

Victoria Beckham says this meal is 'life changing' Do you agree?

Victoria Beckham introduced something different to her healthy diet on Monday – and she said it was "life changing". The fashion designer shared a photo of her lunch with her followers on Instagram Stories, revealing she was tucking into tequila and lime cooked jumbo prawns.

Posting a snap of a pot of prawns served with a wedge of lime and some herbs, Victoria wrote: "Life changing prawns!!! Cooked in tequila!!!" Victoria later gave fans a glimpse at her hearty dinner too, telling fans: "Daddy cooked dinner!" The meal, cooked by her husband David, appeared to be a pasta bake topped with meatballs and a rich tomato sauce, with plenty for the couple and their children Romeo, Cruz and Harper to share.

Victoria Beckham shared a photo of her "life changing" meal on social media

Victoria is known for her healthy lifestyle, and often shares photos of her nutritious meals on social media. The 44-year-old even stuck to her clean eating on her recent birthday, choosing to tuck into a birthday cake made entirely from fruit to celebrate her special day. She has previously revealed that she typically starts each day with a dose of apple cider vinegar, along with a healthy homemade breakfast such as eggs or an all-natural cereal, which she also gives to her children as an alternative to sugar-laden chocolate cereals.

The Spice Girls singer has a committed approach to exercise too, and told The Guardian that she loves to spend an hour on the treadmill each morning, saying that she finds it empowering. "For me, that's where I go in the morning, that's 'me' time. It's not just about how it makes you look," Victoria said.

The fashion designer follows a healthy diet - even on her birthday!

"It's how it makes you feel. It really gets me ready for the day. It clears my mind. It's also where I have lots of ideas. It’s a time when I'm not on the phone, I'm not with the children, I'm not with David; I can literally just be left alone."

