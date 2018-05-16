See the unique wedding gift that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been sent Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will receive the first bottle of the specially blended whisky

They've asked for charity donations instead of wedding presents, but Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are still set to receive gifts from across the globe. But not many will be as thoughtfully created as this one. The bride and groom have been sent the first bottle of a specially blended Royal Salute whisky to commemorate their big day, combining 33-year-old and 36-year-old whiskies among others in their honour. And in a touching tribute to LA-born Meghan’s heritage, the rare blend has been fully matured in 100% American oak casks.

Royal Salute has produced just 70 bottles of the exclusive Royal Wedding Edition, which is presented inside a hand-crafted American Oak box. Each stunning hand-engraved Dartington Crystal decanter takes 15 hours to make, bears a unique number and is etched with images of roses – the Queen's favourite flowers – thistles to represent Scotland and barley to represent whisky. The brocade-style lining of the box features daffodils to celebrate Harry's title as Prince Henry of Wales and California poppies in a tribute to Meghan's birth place of Los Angeles.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will receive the first bottle of this Royal Salute whisky

HELLO! was lucky enough to sample the unique tipple during an intimate lunch hosted by the Duke of Argyll at the Rosewood Hotel earlier this week. His Grace The Duke, who is a brand ambassador for Royal Salute, said: "The marriage of HRH, Prince Henry of Wales, to Ms Meghan Markle, will be one of the most exciting events this century. Since its creation in 1953 in honour of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth’s coronation, Royal Salute has enjoyed a long and proud heritage of celebrating historic British royal events - and we believe this remarkable new blend is a perfect tribute to such a special moment in history."

Royal Salute has a long tradition of commemorating and celebrating momentous British royal occasions. Master Blender, Sandy Hyslop, said: "It was a pleasure to create such a special whisky for HRH Prince Harry and Ms Meghan Markle. By marrying together some of the oldest and rarest whiskies in our portfolio, and aging them in American Oak casks, I have created a harmonious blend to match the coming together of such an iconic couple."

The Royal Salute Royal Wedding Edition is available at selected retailers and through special enquiry at $10,000 (US) per flagon. For more information contact Royal Salute at contact@royalsalute.com.