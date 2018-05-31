Gary Barlow reveals special treat for daughter Emily's 16th birthday – see photo The Take That singer shares three children with his wife Dawn

Gary Barlow's daughter is one lucky girl! The Take That singer has treated his second child Emily to a very tasty looking birthday cake, and shared a photo with his fans on Instagram. "Happy 16th Birthday to our beautiful daughter Emily. Wishing you the best day and make sure I get a slice of your healthy Birthday cake that Mummy made!" Gary, who has three children with his wife Dawn, wrote.

The 47-year-old star, who has been on a health kick this year, revealed that the dessert was made with Ombar Chocolate. The brand prides itself on using raw cacao in their chocolate bars, meaning their products are natural, organic and minimally processed.

Gary's daughter Emily was treated to a homemade cake

Gary is a big advocate of healthy eating and exercise, and regularly shares motivational posts on social media. Earlier this year, he revealed that his aim is to eat more plant-based meals as he posted a photo of himself making ratatouille. The chart-topper has also been receiving plenty of healthy meal inspiration from culinary goddesses Melissa and Jasmine Hemsley, who have each shown him how to make delicious fresh salads, Hoisin duck pancakes and sauerkraut, which he said is "good for the tummy". Just last month, the singer revealed his impressive cookbook collection which included Jamie Oliver's 5 Ingredients book, Feasts by Sabrina Ghayour and Lidgate's The Meat Cookbook.

As well as sharing recipe inspiration, Gary has revealed the secret to his toned physique – yoga! The singer said practicing yoga has been a "game-changer" for him and says it helps him on a daily basis. The fitness fanatic also impresses fans with his intense gym workouts and weight sessions although his latest weight loss craze – cryotherapy – had him shrieking in pain.

Gary posted a photo of himself in a freezing chamber, exposed to nitrogen, with temperatures reaching as low as -140 degrees Celsius. "My first time in the Cryo chamber," he wrote. "You might not guess but it's very cold. Freezing in fact."