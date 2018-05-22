David Beckham treats son Brooklyn to dinner at triple Michelin Star restaurant in Tokyo The father and son enjoyed an indulgent dinner together

David Beckham had the best surprise for his son Brooklyn – taking him for dinner at one of the best sushi restaurants in the world! The father and son dined at triple Michelin star restaurant Sukiyabashi Jiro in Tokyo, Japan, and Brooklyn was blown away by their indulgent meal.

"Wow… my dad promised me he would bring me here, and today he surprised me with the most amazing dinner ever. Thank you very much Jiro son," he captioned two photos of himself with his dad and chef Jiro Ono in the restaurant.

David and Brooklyn Beckham dined at Sukiyabashi Jiro in Tokyo

The exclusive eatery only has ten counter seats and serves a set omakase tasting menu, which consists of about 20 sushi pieces prepared fresh by chef Jiro. The cost of the menu is 30,000 Japanese Yen, which equates to around £201 plus tax.

Sukiyabashi Jiro appears to be a favourite of David's, as the retired footballer has dined there on several occasions. After his visit in September 2016, the dad-of-four said: "I'm very lucky to eat in many great places around the world but what I have just experienced is true greatness… It was an honour and pleasure to spend one hour with Jiro – San and see a true master at work."

The restaurant only seats ten guests at the counter and has been awarded 3 Michelin stars

David is not the only celebrity fan of the restaurant; former U.S President Barack Obama dined at the restaurant in April 2014, and is said to have proclaimed it "the best sushi I've ever had in my life". Meanwhile, Zac Efron, Hugh Jackman and Drew Barrymore are among the other celebrities who have dined there.

Both David and his eldest sons are fans of fine food, and often go out for meals together. Earlier this year the pair enjoyed a "lunch date" at Mayfair restaurant Gymkhana together, which has a surprisingly affordable lunch menu – with two courses for £25 or three courses for £30. David has also dined at one of London's top sushi restaurants – The Araki – which became only the fifth restaurant in the UK to win the top accolade of three Michelin stars in the Michelin Guide 2018.