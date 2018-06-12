James Corden vows to become a vegetarian due to animal welfare concerns The star has given up eating meat

James Corden has admitted he has stopped eating meat after reading up on the mistreatment of elephants late last year. The father-of-three told Radio Times magazine that his "current vice is bread," because he has "given up meat". He added: "At Christmas, I read a story about the mistreatment of elephants and realised I was upset about animal welfare while eating a bacon sandwich. I thought, 'Well, you really can’t be upset about elephants and not think about the pigs.' I hope I can keep it up. I will certainly try."

The Late Late Show presenter also revealed he plans to remove fish from his diet too - to become fully vegetarian - though admitted it would take some time. "I’m going to try to phase out fish next. It’s going to be a gradual process," he said.

James memorably lost a lot of weight before making the move to the US to host his late-night chat show. Of his success, he also opened up about his shock at his own stardom. "No one is more surprised than me," he said. "But I always knew I wanted to perform. The only time my school attendance record was 100 per cent was when we were rehearsing a play."

Actually, James' new-found meat-free lifestyle will change some of the aspects of his much-loved TV show - particularly the segment Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts, which sees the presenter take it in turns with a celebrity to dare each other to eat weird and wonderful foods - if they refuse to answer an exposing question. Dishes on display usually include things like cow tongue, grasshoppers, calf's brain and fish eyes… no doubt James will be glad to be giving those a miss!

