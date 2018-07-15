Is this the tasty dish Meghan Markle cooks for niece Princess Charlotte? The Duchess of Sussex loves to cook!

Before marrying Prince Harry and becoming the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle often shared recipes on her now-deleted lifestyle blog, the Tig. And behind closed doors, the former actress no doubt still pursues her love of cooking, and there is one dish in particular that she is a fan of – as is her three-year-old niece, Princess Charlotte! Talking to Delish, Meghan revealed that she loves pasta, and has a special hack for making a courgette Bolognese – a vegetarian to the meat alternative. "The sauce gets so creamy you'd swear there's tons of butter and oil in it, but it's just zucchini, water and a little bouillon," she revealed.

Meghan loves to cook courgette pasta - and we can imagine she makes it for Harry and Charlotte too!

MORE: See what 'foodie' Meghan Markle eats in a day

We can imagine that Meghan's niece - who she was last spotted out in public with last Monday at the christening of Prince Louis - is also a fan of her aunt's speciality. Charlotte's mum, the Duchess of Cambridge, has previously revealed that her little girl is a big fan of pasta. While visiting Great Ormond Street Hospital in London in January, Kate got chatting about her family's favourite food. She told four-year-old patient Rafael Chana that she liked eating olives when she was little, and that Charlotte liked pasta.

Meghan was last seen with niece Princess Charlotte at Prince Louis' christening

Of course, we all know that food was at the centre of Harry and Meghan's romantic proposal story too. Meghan had previously told Good Housekeeping magazine that a "perfectly roasted chicken" was among her favourite dishes, making it even more fitting that Harry popped the question to his now-life while they were making the meal together. In their first TV interview following their engagement, Meghan explained when asked how it happened: "What were we were doing? Just roasting chicken… trying to roast a chicken and it was just an amazing surprise, it was so sweet and natural and very romantic. He got on one knee."

Loading the player...

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's sweetest moments as a couple

Although they lead busy lives, Harry and Meghan always find time to eat together, and even found a private moment for themselves in the midst of their two-day royal tour of Dublin last week by going for a romantic lunch at one of the city's most popular restaurants. The royal couple - according to The Sun Ireland – booked a table at Delahunt, where they enjoyed a two-course meal, as well as a half-pint of Guinness and some Irish coffee.

The royal couple dined at Delahunt during their royal tour of Dublin

Although the couple were accompanied by Kensington Palace staff and the British Ambassador to Ireland Robin Barnett, they decided to eat alone and were sat tucked away in a leather-seated booth by the kitchen, likely enjoying the peace and quiet before heading off to the Famine Memorial and The Irish Emigration Museum.

MORE: Prince Charles reveals 'darling' wife Camilla's guilty pleasures