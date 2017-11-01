Fans react to the Great British Bake Off finale The Great British Bake Off final saw Sophie, Steven and Kate battle it out to win the contest

Tuesday night's episode of the Great British Bake Off saw Sophie Faldo take home the coveted glass cake stand as the 2017 winner of the popular baking show. The ex-army officer-turned-trainee stuntwoman won the judges over with her incredible showstopper creation, and fans were quick to congratulate her on the amazing achievement.

Sophie won the baking contest

One fan tweeted: "Tbf that showstopper was amazing, gutted for @SpongeCakeSqTin he was great. but I must say it was well deserved," while another added: "Well done! Consistently excellent all the way through. A worthy winner!" The episode also saw the return of the other bakers in the competition along with a summary on what the group had been up to since the series was filmed. On discovering that Julia and Yan had gone on a road trip to visit Flo, one person wrote: "WHERE IS THE FULL VIDEO OF YAN, JULIA AND FLO DOING KARAOKE IN A CAR #GBBOFinal," while another wrote: "JULIA AND YAN WENT ON A ROADTRIP TO VISIT FLO," alongside a crying gif.

Kate, Steven and Sophie were the three finalists

Fans were also delighted to discover that Sophie and her fellow finalist, Steven Carter-Baily, had became 'baking best friends' since the finale, and were planning a trip to Scandinavia together. One person wrote: "I bawled my eyes out at the end credits when it said how you two were buddies now! Well done Sophie," while another tweeted: "The genuine respect and friendship you always see on #GBBO is totally uplifting… hope we see lots more baking adventures." Some viewers already knew that Sophie was going to win the competition after one of the judges, Prue Leith, accidentally revealed the winner early on Twitter after a timing mix-up. After deleting the initial tweet, Prue apologised to fans, writing: "I am so sorry to the fans of the show for my mistake this morning, I am in a different time zone and mortified by my error #GBBO."