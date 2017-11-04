Gemma Atkinson speaks out on 'feud' rumours with Gorka Marquez and Alexandra Burke The star has addressed reports of animosity between her and Alexandra

Strictly Come Dancing is known for its romance rumours as much as its ballroom dancing, and this year it's the turn of Emmerdale actress Gemma Atkinson and professional dancer Gorka Marquez, who is partnered with fellow celebrity contestant Alexandra Burke. Recent reports have alluded to a feud between Alexandra and Gemma, centred around rumours that Gorka is more focussed on Gemma than Alex. Now Gemma, who is partnered with dancer Aljaz Skorjanec, has spoken up on the issue.

Gemma Atkinson with her dance partner Aljaz Skorjanec

Appearing on Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two this week, Gemma denied that the two ladies aren't getting along. Gemma said: ""We're all so focused on our dances that we haven't got time to fall out. Gorka's priority on the show is getting Alexandra through week by week, the same thing Aljaz has." She added: "My focus is pleasing Aljaz, it's the same for every couple." Gemma also hinted at a romance with Gorka, saying: "We are getting to know each other, but for now the main focus is dancing."

Alexandra Burke with her dance partner Gorka Marquez

A Strictly insider also confirmed the stars are good friends to HELLO! Online this week, revealing: "This is complete nonsense. Alex and Gorka are getting on really well – they're definitely pushing each other in the rehearsal room to be the best they can be and create amazing routines. And as for the rumoured 'war' with Gemma, that is laughable. They hang out together backstage every Friday and Saturday."

Alexandra has also spoken out on the supposed feud, refuting claims there was any animosity. "Apparently I am [fuming and raging]!" she told chat show host Lorraine Kelly. "I don't know where he has time to have anything going on. You literally can't believe anything you read. You can't believe those things."