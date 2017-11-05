Strictly spoiler: Sixth celebrity voted off – find out who! There was a shock dance off between Aston Merrygold and Mollie King

Viewers were left shocked on Sunday night's Strictly as Aston Merrygold became the sixth celebrity to leave the competition. Aston, who has been applauded for his dancing talent, lost out to Saturdays singer Mollie King in an extremely close dance off.

Aston and his dance partner Janette Manrara had performed the Foxtrot to Call Me Irresponsible by Connie Francis and were saved by both Darcey Bussell and Bruno Tonioli. However, Shirley Ballas' casting vote for Mollie and AJ Pritchard was the decider, which saw Aston sadly leave Strictly. Craig Revel-Horwood also voted to save Mollie and AJ.

When ask if he had enjoyed his time on Strictly, Aston said: “Honestly, every second of this, I’ve had friends who have done the show before and they’ve gone ‘you’re going to have the most amount of fun from start to finish whatever it is’ and honestly they weren’t lying! Everything, from this lady to every single person in here, these four judges, yourself, Claudia, all you amazing lot up there that I get to see and spend so much time with. I’ve made some amazing friends and honestly I’ve had the best time, it’s been amazing.”

Janette told Aston: “I just have to say, honestly I don’t think that I am ever going to have the opportunity to dance with someone like you again. Someone who is so talented, so lovely, such a good friend and I just have to say thank you. Thank you, he is one of the most talented individuals I have ever met. You have so much to offer to the world of entertainment and I hope that this is just a small pebble to what you’re going to bring the world because you are amazing. You’re amazing.”

READ: Strictly's Debbie McGee sparks controversy with perfect 40 score – find out why

Darcey Bussell chose to save Aston and said: “I so wish I didn’t have to choose between these two wonderful couples I so enjoyed their performances and both of them improved their game. The couple I’d like to save based on a more assured performance is Aston and Janette.”

Head Judge Shirley Ballas explained her decision: “Well again a very difficult choice, two fantastic couples and it’s very difficult to do. On technical accuracy, beautiful flow and full engagement during the dance, I’m saving Mollie and AJ.”