Peter Andre defends ex-Strictly partner Janette Manrara after Aston Merrygold's shock exit The Mysterious Girl singer danced with Janette in 2015

Peter Andre has jumped to the defence of his former Strictly Come Dancing partner Janette Manrara, saying that her and Aston Merrygold's exit was "too early". The Mysterious Girl singer spoke to HELLO! Online the day after Janette and Aston were voted off in Sunday night's show. "Janette was my partner on Strictly and I know she's an incredible choreographer. It doesn't sit well with me that Aston left so early," said Peter.

"People are going to say the public voted, but they also have to understand that a week or two weeks before, Aston was top of the leaderboard. It ultimately does come down to the judges' decision and I just thought it was too early," he said. "The judges are professionals, they know what they're talking about, however it just didn't feel right that he went. Had he been in the dance-off a couple more times or another time, I'd get it. But the first time to go in a dance-off and be out when he was such an incredible dancer, it just didn't make sense to me."

Peter and Janette danced on Strictly together in 2015

Peter was paired with Janette when he competed in the BBC dance show in 2015. The couple made it to week ten and were voted off just before the quarter final, finishing in seventh place. At the time, Janette said of the singer: "I definitely have made a friend for life, we got on straight away. He worked so hard in rehearsals; we had ups and downs and pushed through them. I love you and I am so glad to have you as part of my life going forward." Echoing Janette's sentiments, Peter said: "We've come so far. Like I said before there is no shame in leaving, we are so grateful. I love everybody. Thank you."

Aston speaks out after shock Strictly exit

Janette and Aston were voted off last week

The father-of-four wasn't the only Strictly fan shocked to hear that Aston had been voted off. Viewers at home expressed their disappointment and surprise, with one writing on Twitter: "WHAT?! NOOOO! Aston was my favourite, there were far worse that deserved to be in the dance off and go! I'm fuming." Another tweeted: "Aston should have been in the final."