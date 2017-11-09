Emmerdale fans spot big Rebecca White baby blunder Actress Emily Head suffered a bit of a wardrobe malfunction

Emmerdale fans took to Twitter in droves after they spotted something very unusual about Rebecca White's baby bump. In the latest episode of the soap, viewers couldn't help notice actress Emily Head's prosthetic bump as she leant up to hug her co-star Louise Marwood, who plays her younger sister Chrissie White. The pair shared an emotional moment as Rebecca asked her sibling to be her birthing partner, but as they stood up to hug, Rebecca's top exposed her fake padding.

Remember Emmerdale's Kirin Kotecha? He looks unrecognisable

One viewer shared a photo of the wardrobe malfunction on Twitter, writing: "Opps @emmerdale Caught a glimpse of #Rebecca “bump” #Emmerdale." Another tweeted: "Did anyone see false baby bump on emmerdale??" A third posted: "Spot the wardrobe malfunction #emmerdale."

The stars of the popular ITV soap were out in full force on Monday night, as they attended the Inside Soap Awards. HELLO! Online caught up with Emmerdale's Gillian Kearney on the red carpet, who revealed that she knows who killed her character Emma Barton. "I know who pushed Emma but I can't tell you that! You will have to watch it and see, it will be revealed in December," she said. Gillian left the ITV soap following her character's dramatic death in September, but is still very much a fan of the show. "I still watch Emmerdale, I miss everybody so nice to be here tonight, it’s like a family and we are all great mates," she said.

Loading the player...

Natalie J Robb – who plays Moira Barton – one of the seven murder suspects, was also in attendance at the star-studded event, and revealed that there were still many twists and turns to come before the outcome is revealed. "All the clues haven't been revealed yet so you have to wait and see – that's the beauty of it, and why I love being a part of it," she said. When asked whether she thinks Moira could have been the culprit, Natalie added: "Is she guilty? Or is it that she has had a baby? I mean having a baby at that age would be enough to tip you over the edge!"