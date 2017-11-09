Strictly's Gorka Márquez shuts down 'hurtful' feud rumours with Alexandra Burke amid speculation he's dating Gemma Atkinson Gorka Márquez has been romantically linked to Gemma Atkinson

Strictly Come Dancing stars Alexandra Burke and Gorka Marquez have dismissed any rumours of a rift. Appearing on Thursday's This Morning, professional dancer Gorka set the record straight by claiming he has "no time" for any other woman apart from Alexandra. "I had breakfast with Gemma, just as friends for breakfast," he explained whilst addressing whether he was dating competitor Gemma Atkinson. "I'm sure. The only time I have time, I spend it with her (Alexandra) she's the only woman in my life right now!"

Gorka Marquez has shut down feud rumours with Alexandra Burke

Responding to the rumours of arguments over soap star Gemma, Alexandra said: "It's heartbreaking. It's hard to read things that are untrue. It's a shame." The former X Factor singer added: "We have so much fun in rehearsals. The Argentine Tango is hard. We are already kicking each other, there's bruises all over my legs. I spend ten hours with him. I'm always hyper. But it's good." Alexandra and Gorka found themselves at the centre of explosive headlines last week, following reports that they are embroiled in "full-blown screaming matches" over Gorka's rumoured romance with Gemma.

READ: Strictly's Alexandra Burke breaks silence on Gemma and Gorka's 'romance'

At the time a Strictly insider confirmed to HELLO! Online that this was not the case. The source explained: "This is complete nonsense. Alex and Gorka are getting on really well - they're definitely pushing each other in the rehearsal room to be the best they can be and create amazing routines. And as for the rumoured 'war' with Gemma, that is laughable. They hang out together backstage every Friday and Saturday."

Loading the player...

STORY: Gemma Atkinson speaks out on 'feud' rumours with Gorka Marquez & Alexandra Burke

During the show, Alexandra was also asked if she felt "safe" in the competition - since she is one of this year's favourites. "Aston [Merrygold] going so soon has been a massive shock," she confessed. "You can't take anything for granted. I forgot everything in the dress run. I stared at him for eight counts or so. All I could say was sorry as I had no idea what I was doing."