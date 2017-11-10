See an exclusive clip of Mariah Carey's new animation, All I Want for Christmas is You! The film follows a little girl who has to look after a troublesome dog over Christmas

A brand new, exclusive clip from Mariah Carey's new animation, All I Want for Christmas is You is here, and it looks like the perfect family film to enjoy this Christmas time! The film, which is based on Mariah's iconic tune of the same name, will be released on 13 November. The story follows a little girl called Mariah, who has to prove that she is ready to own her own dog by looking after her uncle's erratic pup Jack, who causes chaos as the family get ready for Christmas.

In HELLO!'s exclusive clip, Jack manages to sneak into the kitchen and grab a steak before anyone notices, and the family have to try and catch him to. However, the dog is let out of the house when Mariah's little brother comes home, leaving the door open for the pooch to escape. The mum, who was cooking, then reveals that the dog ate her husband Bud's steak after it was revealed that he brought the dog home without asking her first. She said: "Oh Bud dear, it looks like he took your steak."

Speaking about the film, which will include a brand new song from Mariah, Universal said: "Like the song itself, Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You is destined to become an enduring family holiday classic." Mariah also announced the film on Twitter, writing: "I don't want a lot for Christmas. There is just ONE thing I need..."

Mariah has two young children – six-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe – and revealed how the pair love to perform. She said: "Roc and Roe love being on the stage. The other day I was teaching Miss Monroe You Will Always Be A Part Of Me and just singing like that to her… She has a really good ear, so she was she was learning it but I don't know if she could hear herself onstage."