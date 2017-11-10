I'm A Celebrity 2017: Jack Maynard is the first confirmed celebrity The 22-year-old YouTuber is the brother of Conor Maynard

The first contestant for I'm A Celebrity 2017 has been confirmed. Jack Maynard, YouTube star and younger brother of singer Conor Maynard, was pictured arriving at Brisbane Airport in Australia on Friday morning, ahead of the show’s launch on 19 November. The 22-year-old - who will celebrate his birthday while in the jungle, on 23 November – was spotted wearing black jogging bottoms, a black jacket and T-shirt, and a beanie hat, along with sunglasses and some gold headphones around his neck. Jack has some 1.1million YouTube subscribers, who will no doubt be following his every move on I'm A Celeb.

YouTube star Jack Maynard is the first confirmed I'm A Celebrity 2017 contestant

Speculation has been mounting in recent weeks as to who will be heading into the jungle this year. Rumoured contestants include Coronation Street's Jennie McAlpine, Hollyoaks actor Jamie Lomas, Gemma Collins and Made in Chelsea's Georgia Toffolo. The show will once again by hosted by Ant and Dec, following Ant's stay in rehab over the summer, while the spin-off show, Extra Camp, will be fronted by last year's 'Queen of the Jungle' Scarlett Moffatt, Joe Swash and Joel Dommett. Sharing her excitement at joining the show, Scarlett said: "After last year's jungle experience, which was a dream come true, I can't believe I'm so lucky to have the dream continue by being part of this amazing show and joining the ITV2 Extra Camp team, it's going to be so much fun."

Scarlett Moffatt was last year's 'Queen of the Jungle'

Of his new appointment, Joel added: "I'm unbelievably excited to be going back into the jungle for Extra Camp. Ever since I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here got me out of there, I've been wanting desperately to get back in there. I can't blooming wait!" Speaking about his return, Joe shared: "I'm A Celebrity is always one of my favourite times of the year, I can't wait to find out who is going in this year. I'm really looking forward to working with the new ITV2 Extra Camp team."