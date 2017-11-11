Celebrities rush to Mollie King's defence after low score on Strictly Mollie and dance partner AJ Pritchard caused a stir on Twitter

Mollie King beat Aston Merrygold in the last Strictly dance off, but all did not go well for the singer on Saturday night's show. Mollie and her dance partner AJ Pritchard performed a dramatic Paso Doble to a rapturous applause from the studio audience. The judges awarded the star 22 points, leaving her second from bottom on the leader board. On Twitter, the star's fans were not happy with the low marks, with famous names Martine McCutcheon, Frankie Bridge and Ola Jordan rushing to her defence.

Mollie King and AJ Pritchard on Strictly Come Dancing

Mollie's scores included two fives, with judge Craig Revel-Horwood saying of her routine: "Some shapes were very awkward and ungainly, but it had power and presence". While Bruno Tonioli told the star she: "Popped like a Christmas cracker but the artistry went away and lost timing". Viewers were so cross about her scores that Mollie was trending on Twitter after the show had finished.

Actress Martine McCutcheon wrote: "Crikey... ridiculously low marks for mollie and AJ on @bbcstrictly it wasn’t perfect but that was just odd...#bizarre." Mollie's fellow Saturdays bandmate Frankie Bridge tweeted: "Well I think @MollieKing was undermarked. Confidence totally knocked last 2 weeks and she's picked herself up and smashed it! Could have done with a bit more positivity from the judges." Former Strictly dancer Ola Jordan commented as well, writing: "I think Mollie was better than Susan. Susan got more points!"

Mollie's dance partner AJ also tweeted in her defence, writing: "It is an honour for us to be here. Mollie has given Blood, Sweat & Tears." Recent rumours have linked the pair romantically, but Mollie, 30, told Women's Health that she is single. She said: "I don't feel like I need somebody, but I obviously would love somebody. I love being in love. I literally love being in love. I'm so romantic. I'm such a girly girl."