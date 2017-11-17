Debbie McGee left speechless by Giovanni Pernice's Strictly confession It comes amid reports Debbie is 'feuding' with Alexandra Burke

Debbie McGee was visibly stunned as her Strictly partner Giovanni Pernice joked about how far he would go to ensure they win the BBC dance series. The couple appeared together on spin-off show It Takes Two on Thursday, when host Gethin Jones remarked: "Ore [Oduba] was on the show on Monday saying that Debbie is a frontrunner to win the Glitterball Trophy. How are you going to make sure that she stays in the competition?" With a sly smile, 27-year-old Giovanni replied: "I might have to kill the other ones", prompting giggles from Debbie, who remarked: "Oh… How very Sicilian."

The couple are set to appear in Blackpool this weekend with the other Strictly contestants, where they are hoping to impress with their Samba. However, 59-year-old Debbie admitted she was "struggling with the hip wiggles" required for their routine. "But she is getting there," Giovanni quickly added. "We still have 24 hours, so it's all good." He then cheekily commented: "It isn't looking great, like she said, but you know…" Shocked Debbie responded by calling out for a replacement: Is there anyone else here who can dance?!"

Debbie and Giovanni's appearance on It Takes Two comes amid reports Paul Daniel's widow is embroiled in a feud with fellow star Alexandra Burke, with the two ladies said to be "barely talking" ahead of the Blackpool special. "There is real drama between Alexandra and Debbie," a Strictly source told the Sun. "Obviously there both very strong dancers and everyone expects them to reach the final. But with every week that passes things become more strained between them. Blackpool is normally a big celebration but it's likely to be extremely uncomfortable around those two because of this feud.

"Neither of them is showing any sign of winding down on this. The hardest part of it all is that their dance partners, Giovanni and Gorka, are the best of mates. But they're both fearless and determined to win. There are going to be fireworks at the top of the tower at this rate."