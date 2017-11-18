Stacey Solomon surprises boyfriend Joe Swash in Australia – watch the epic video The Loose Women panellist admitted she missed her boyfriend too much

Stacey Solomon flew to the other end of the world to surprise her boyfriend Joe Swash in Australia. The Loose Women panellist, 28, gave the EastEnders actor the shock of his life when he found her hiding in his apartment. Stacey uploaded the best video on Instagram, taking fans on her journey from London to Sydney. She was joined by Joe’s mum and could be heard saying: “We are going to Australia to surprise Joe!” The sweet video showed the pair flying across the globe, toasting with champagne on the plane, landing in Sydney and then hiding in Joe’s apartment.

“Surprise!” Stacey said as she jumped out from behind Joe. “What are you doing here?” replied Joe, thrilled to see his girlfriend as he hugged her tightly. The clip was met with praise by fans, who commented “relationship goals”. Stacey captioned the montage: “Sooo I went around the world to surprise my man because I just missed him TOO much! Plus I’m an actual psycho GF but he still loves me tho.”

Sooo I went around the world to surprise my man because I just missed him TOO much! Plus I’m an actual psycho GF but he still loves me tho 😂😂😂 A post shared by Stacey Solomon (@staceysolomon) on Nov 17, 2017 at 6:12pm PST

Joe, 35, is in Australia to present I’m a Celebrity’s spin-off, Extra Camp. The TV star set off at the beginning of the month, with Stacey revealing she was going to miss him so much. She wrote on Instagram: "My baby @realjoeswashy is on the way to the airport, off to Oz for this year's #ExtraCamp! 5 weeks I'm going to miss you soooooo much but I know you'll have the best time EVER and do a bloody brilliant job! Plus I know you'll be thinking of me as we have so many memories there... get your best crab impression on and side step on the beach for me! I love you baby! I can't wait to watch you and the gang @scarlett_moffatt @joeldommett what a brilliant line up."

Last year, Joe and Stacey, who were crowned King and Queen of the Jungle respectively during their appearances on the show, presented the I'm a Celebrity spin-off together. This year, Stacey has been replaced by I'm a Celebrity's 2016 winner Scarlett Moffatt.