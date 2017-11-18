Has Strictly's Brendan Cole dropped a massive hint he's leaving the show after 15 series? Brendan Cole has appeared on the show since the start in 2004

He's one of the longest serving professional dancers on Strictly Come Dancing, but it seems Brendan Cole is ready to say goodbye to the series. Although he is yet to confirm his departure, the star has dropped his biggest clue to date when he appeared in an emotional montage on It Takes Two. Reflecting on his incredible 13-year journey, the touching video saw 41-year-old recall some of his favourite moments and the famous stars he was partnered up with including the time he won the first ever series with Natasha Kaplinsky. "Making the final with Natasha is a highlight of my career," he said. "The elation of winning was spectacular, what a way to start Strictly Come Dancing."

Brendan Cole has hinted that he won't be coming back to Strictly in 2018

Brendan went on to talk about his other partners, Kelly Brook, Victoria Pendleton and Sophie Ellis-Bextor. He concluded with: "15 series of Srictly Come Dancing, it's been euphoric, it’s been tough, it is my life and I’m very, very proud to have been a part of every single second of it." Last month, Brendan hinted that he might depart after he was booted the series alongside Charlotte Hawkins. "Quite often you stand in this position and you go, 'Hey, it was our time to go', and perhaps today it was our time to go," he said. "Not often you stand here with such sadness and go, 'I'm going to miss this and I'm going to miss hanging out with this girl.' I've had one of the best Strictly's in 15 years and it's hard for me to even say that, and I feel really emotional."

Shortly afterwards, Brendan kept things vague when asked about the rumours. "Do I want to do another series? I love the show - I love being on it, I love the people who take part in it," he said on Good Morning Britain. "I said at the time, I'm going to miss this, as in going into the studio with Charlotte. I said on air, this is one of the best series I've ever had. So am I coming back next year, am I not? That depends if the BBC want me and what I'm doing at the time."