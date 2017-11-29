WATCH: Trailer for 2018's most anticipated film, Avengers: Infinity War, is here All of the characters from the MCU have teamed up for Avengers: Infinity War

Marvel fans are already dissecting the brand new trailer for Avengers: Infinity War after its premiere on Wednesday! The footage, which is over two minutes long, shows the characters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe uniting to fight against one common evil, and has an all-star cast including Robert Downey Jr as Tony Stark, Chris Evans as Captain America, and Scarlett Johansson as Black Widow.

The trailer for the new Avengers film has dropped

The official synopsis for the film reads: "An unprecedented cinematic journey ten years in the making and spanning the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe, Marvel Studios' Avengers: Infinity War brings to the screen the ultimate, deadliest showdown of all time. The Avengers and their Super Hero allies must be willing to sacrifice all in an attempt to defeat the powerful Thanos before his blitz of devastation and ruin puts an end to the universe."

The trailer begins with the main Avengers – Tony, Vision, Thor and Black Widow - repeating a line from Nick Fury's speech about the team of superheroes. They say: "There was an idea to bring together a group of remarkable people to see if we could become something more so when they needed us we could fight the battles that they never could," before showing characters from films including Doctor Strange, Ant Man and Guardians of the Galaxy team up against Thanos.

The film will be in UK cinemas on 27 April

Other highlights from the trailer include Paul Bettany's Vision made human – presumably thanks to the Scarlet Witch's powers of mind control – before he is attacked by Thanos for an infinity stone. Tom Holland also appears as Spiderman for a third time, and can be spotted using his 'spidey senses' for the first time. Fans were quick to discuss the exciting trailer, with one writing: "This movie will definitely be the most anticipated movies of 2018. Looks great and I can't wait to see it," while another added: "Best early Christmas present ever﻿."