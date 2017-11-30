Lorraine Kelly surprised by special guest on her birthday The TV presenter is celebrating her 58th birthday

Lorraine Kelly was surprised by a special guest during her morning show on Thursday, in celebration of her 58th birthday. The TV star is known to be a big fan of singer Craig David – and she was clearly overjoyed and stunned when he dropped by the studio for a visit, exclaiming: "Oh, goodness me! What a lovely surprise! That is lovely!" Presenting the birthday girl with a big bouquet of flowers, Craig was full of compliments for Lorraine, telling her: "You've got this Benjamin Button thing going on – you're getting younger and younger."

Lorraine Kelly was surprised by singer Craig David on her birthday

That wasn't the only surprise in store for Lorraine. She received an extra special - and unique -birthday message from kilt-wearing yoga instructor, Finlay Wilson. The handsome Scot demonstrated a variety of poses for his host, before telling Lorraine he was going to give her a treat. He then got into a handstand position, revealing his white underwear which bore a happy birthday message for the star, who was seen clapping her hands and laughing in delight.

Yoga instructor Finlay Wilson also had a surprise in store for the TV host

There has been much for Lorraine to celebrate in recent months. In September, she marked her 25th wedding anniversary with husband Steve Smith. In honour of the special occasion, the TV star took to Instagram to share a photo taken on the couple's wedding day, showing the newlyweds posing together after their marriage ceremony. In the image, Steve can be seen proudly planting a kiss on the cheek of his new wife, who is dressed in a long-sleeved wedding gown, complete with a veil and floral headpiece, and carrying her bridal bouquet. Alongside the throwback photo, Lorraine wrote: "Happy 25th anniversary to my husband Steve. Very grown up! #silverwedding #happy #lucky."