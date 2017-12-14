Kate Garraway reveals why there will be tight security at the GMB Christmas party this year The TV presenter is currently on the hunt for Britain's Best Nurses as an ambassador of the RCNi Nurse Awards and spoke to HELLO! Online about her work and her Christmas plans

On Friday, our favourite presenters at Good Morning Britain will be congregating in a secret London location for their work Christmas party – and it sounds like it's going to be quite the event! TV presenter Kate Garraway spoke to HELLO! Online about what really goes on at their work do – and why there is going to be tight security this year. "It's the big presenters' Christmas lunch where we all gather with the editors and producers in a secret location in London, and with tight security – mainly to protect the people outside than to protect us – but we will be able to let our hair down," she said. "It starts at lunchtime, so then goes on until quite late. Nobody's getting up the next morning as it's a Friday so nobody has any excuse to leave early!"

The Good Morning Britain team will be going all out to celebrate Christmas

The party will also see the GMB team reunite with weathergirl Laura Tobin, who is currently on maternity leave, with Kate adding: "We are all looking forward to seeing her!" Alex Beresford, meanwhile, has promised to showcase his moves, having been in training for the next season of Dancing On Ice. "Alex our weatherman has promised some serious dance moves. They are all great fun. Piers Morgan is always hilarious it goes without saying. And then there is Richard Arnold, the Christmas fairy," Kate laughed.

Kate Garraway will be re-united with Laura Tobin at the Christmas party

Kate certainly deserves to let her hair down at the Christmas party, having enjoyed a busy year balancing her work on GMB, looking after her two young children, and supporting multiple causes, including the Royal College of Nursing. The 50-year-old is currently on the hunt for Britain's best nurses, as the ambassador of the 2018 RCNi Nurse Awards. The prestigious awards encourages nurses up and down the country to vote for their colleagues, or to put themselves forward in one of the 14 categories, including Cancer Nursing and Mental Health.

Kate said of the inspiring nurses: "To see what young nurses take on – I just think they are amazing. There are so many different types of nurses and different types of skills. They are all so great and do such amazing things. Apart from having a night out at the awards which is always lovely, you really see just how much it means to those who win."