Paul Hollywood's new US baking show has been cancelled – all the details

Great British Bake Off judge Paul Hollywood is not having the best of luck when it comes to cracking America. The star was due to launch his career Stateside with a judging spot on The Great American Baking Show, but TV channel ABC has now pulled the programme from its schedules after episode one and will not be airing the series. The reason has nothing to do with Paul though; allegations of sexual misconduct against fellow judge Johnny Iuzzini while he was a chef in New York have halted the show. Johnny has denied the accusations.

GBBO star Paul Hollywood was set to judge on a new US baking show

An ABC spokesperson said in a statement to Variety: “In light of allegations that recently came to our attention, ABC has ended its relationship with Johnny Iuzzini and will not be airing the remainder of ‘The Great American Baking Show’ episodes." The statement continued: “ABC takes matters such as those described in the allegations very seriously and has come to the conclusion that they violate our standards of conduct. This season’s winner will be announced at a later date."

Back in September, we reported on Paul's exciting new role on American TV. His former GBBO co-star Mary Berry had previously appeared on the US baking show, with Paul stepping in to replace her. A source told The Sun at the time: "This is a big deal for Paul and he’s hoping that it will finally help him crack America."

Paul with his wife Alexandra separated in November

It was to be second time lucky for the culinary star, who judged on The American Baking Competition back in 2013. The show was cancelled due to poor ratings and there was also a touch of scandal after Paul had an affair with his co-judge Marcela Valladolid. He told Radio 5 Live: "I did have an affair in America with my co-judge and it was the biggest mistake of my life because actually I still love my wife." Paul and his wife Alexandra Hollywood reconciled soon after.

However, in November, Paul announced his separation from Alexandra after 20 years of marriage. They share one child together. The couple broke the news in a joint statement, asking for privacy during the "very difficult time". It read: "It is with sadness that we have decided to separate. Our focus continues to be the happiness of our son… we ask the press and public to allow us privacy during this very difficult time."