Why Holly Willoughby missed the Dancing on Ice launch Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield will present the show together in January 2018

Holly Willoughby will co-host Dancing on Ice with her This Morning partner-in-crime, Phillip Schofield, but the mum-of-three was noticeably absent from the show's much-anticipated launch on Tuesday. According to Phillip, Holly had missed the event, which took place at the Natural History Museum Ice Rink, in order to spend quality time at home with her family.

Holly has been getting ready for Christmas, and recently shared a snap of herself cosied up in front of the fire in a Christmas jumper and matching leggings, writing: "Merry knit-mas! @chintiandparker @perfectmomentsports #ohlala." She also shared a snap of her three children, Belle, Chester and Harry, playing in the snow, writing: "Let it snow let it snow let it snow... Rainbow Bright and her snow patrol!"

Holly didn't attend the launch

Dancing on Ice will first air at 6pm on Sunday 7 January, with professional ice skaters Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean, newcomer Ashley Banjo and returning judge Jason Gardiner will act as judges. Celebrities including Hollyoaks actress Stephanie Waring, soap star Brooke Vincent, Cheryl Baker, Love Island's Kem Cetinay, Great British Bake Off winner Candice Brown, Max Evans, Jake Quickenden, Alex Beresford, Donna Air, Perri Shakes-Drayton and Coronation Street's Antony Cotton will compete.

Jake was also absent from the launch while playing Peter Pan in pantomime at the Winter Gardens in Blackpool alongside Jennifer Ellis. Speaking about his role, he said: "I've been really interested in taking on a stage role for a long time and this is the perfect opportunity for me. I love the Peter Pan story I've always said I'm a bit like him as I never really wanted to grow up, so to have the chance to play him in a brand new production with a fabulous contemporary score is going to be amazing. I've also heard that I will definitely fly. Brilliant, I mean, who doesn't want to fly?!"