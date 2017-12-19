WATCH: First look of Sandra Bullock and Cate Blanchett in Ocean's 8 trailer Ocean's 8 will hit UK cinemas in June 2018

The first trailer for Ocean's 8 is finally here! The all-star ensemble cast, which includes the likes of Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett and Rihanna, sees a whole new Ocean's group when eight women plan and execute a heist at New York City's star-studded annual Met Gala. The highly-anticipated movie also stars Anne Hathaway, Mindy Kaling, Sarah Paulson, Awkwafina and Helena Bonham Carter, with Hunger Games filmmaker Gary Ross taking helm as director.

STORY: Rihanna shares first official picture of all-female Ocean's Eleven reboot Ocean's 8

The film will follow Debbie Ocean, played by Oscar winner Sandra, as she tries to assemble the perfect crew anchored by Cate's character Lou. The Mindy Project star will take on the role of a jewellery expert, while Rihanna plays a mysterious hacker. It's also been revealed that British star Helena plays Rose, who works in fashion, Sarah takes on a reluctant mother and Awkwafina plays a street-smart hustler. Speaking about starring in the upcoming production, Helena previously hinted: "It's a great script, and it's great for women. Just hilarious."

READ: All-female Ocean's Eleven reboot gets summer 2018 release date

"When everyone says, 'Well, most characters in commercial films can just as easily be played by a woman', well, I can tell you it's true," she added when speaking to Entertainment Weekly. "That's what they've just done with this." The all-female spin-off of George Clooney's Ocean's Eleven centres around the eight women's plan to execute a heist in New York. The 2001 version was a remake of the '60s classic, Rat Pack, which starred Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Sammy Davis and Peter Lawford. Ocean's 8 will be released in cinemas in June 2018.

Ocean's 8 will hit UK cinemas in June 2018