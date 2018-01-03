Does Andy Murray remind you of a certain movie star in this childhood photo? The tennis champion looks remarkably like Sam from Love Actually

Andy Murray has written a lengthy, emotional post on Instagram, apologising to fans after he was forced to pull out of the Brisbane International due to a hip injury. And while many sent their well wishes to the tennis champion, others were more interested in the uncanny resemblance between Andy and a certain child movie star – Sam from Love Actually, also known as actor Thomas Brodie-Sangster.

Andy had posted a throwback photo from his childhood, showing him at school in Dunblane. His sweet smile, floppy hair and dark eyes made him look like the double of Sam, leading many to comment on social media.

One follower tweeted: "Young @andy_murray is a dead ringer for the kid from Love Actually..." Another asked Twittersphere: "Didn't @andy_murray look like @SangsterThomas in #LoveActually when he was younger?" A third commented: "Feeling a bit flat after reading @andy_murray’s post today. But on a lighter note, how much does 'Lil Andy' look like that kid from #LoveActually? #AndyMurray."

In his emotional post, the tennis ace, 30, opened up about his hip injury. "I've obviously been going through a really difficult period with my hip for a long time and have sought council from a number of hip specialists," Andy wrote, going on to explain that rehab and surgery are his two options.

Thomas Brodie-Sangster played Sam in Love Actually

He continued: "I choose this pic as the little kid inside me just wants to play tennis and compete... I genuinely miss it so much and I would give anything to be back out there. I didn't realise until these last few months just how much I love this game. Every time I wake up from sleeping or napping I hope that it's better and it's quite demoralising when you get on the court it's not at the level you need it to be to compete at this level."