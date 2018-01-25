Martine McCutcheon posts throwback photo with Patsy Palmer and Robbie Williams The former EastEnders star took a trip down memory lane with an old photo

Martine McCutcheon delighted her fans this week by posting a throwback photo from her EastEnders days, taken at the first ever National Television Awards. The snapshot included pop star Robbie Williams and Patsy Palmer – who played Martine's on-screen best friend Bianca Butcher in the BBC One soap. Martine captioned the photo, which also featured TV presenter Dani Behr and actor Max Beesley: "#flashback Look at our little baby faces. if I’m not mistaken, this picture was taken after the first ever @officialntas and we were at Browns nightclub... It was the 90’s and we were so young! I loved this night @danibehr@maxbeesley7 @robbiewilliams@patsypalmerofficial #90s #browns #ntas#memories #justkids Good luck to my friends at the NTAs tonight."

Martine McCutcheon shared a throwback photo from the nineties at the NTAs

Shortly after the photo was posted, fans took to the comments section, with one writing: "Time has flown! The nineties were awesome!" Another joked: "So much nineties! All you need now is a Spice Girl in the photo and you've got the lot!" Eamonn Holmes – who was absent from this year's NTAs due to ill health – was quick to remind Martine who hosted the first ever awards show. He wrote: "And do you remember who was hosting the first ever NTAs? Do you want a clue???" Zoe Ball also took a trip down memory lane after seeing the photo, adding: "OH MY MY you lil beaut! And Dani Behr and Lee Sharpe."

Martine shot to fame playing Tiffany Mitchell in EastEnders

Since the photo was taken, Martine – who shot to fame at the age of 18 playing Tiffany Mitchell in EastEnders - has gone on to find success as a pop singer, a panellist on Loose Women, and is now mum to two-year-old Rafferty, who she shares with husband Jack McManus. Patsy, meanwhile, left the UK for a new life in Los Angeles with her family in 2014, and is now mixing with the likes of Cindy Crawford. Robbie also spends a lot of his time in the States with his American-born wife Ayda Field and their two young children, Teddy, five, and three-year-old Charleton.