Gogglebox star June Bernicoff speaks TV future following Leon's death The TV favourite tragically lost her husband Leon in December

Gogglebox favourite June Bernicoff has opened up about her future on the Channel 4 show following the tragic death of her husband Leon in December. June told a fan on Twitter that she wouldn’t be returning to the show for the next season, telling them it had been a "great adventure." She had been asked: "Would you do the show with one of your daughters? X," to which she replied: "It was a great adventure with a great finale with the NTA." Viewers were quick to tell June that she will be missed, with one saying: "That's a real shame…I know no-one could replace Leon but you both will be sadly missed." Another said: "My family and I will miss you. please keep tweeting. Take care June. Xx." A third added: "I'll miss you June but I understand it would be too hard without Leon. Lots of love xxx."

June Bernicoff will not be returning to Gogglebox

Leon passed away in hospital after a short illness at the age of 83. Following the sad news of his passing, June thanked fans for their kind messages of support, tweeting: "Thank you folks for all your wonderful messages. Leon would have loved reading them & hearing how much he was loved. Goodnight & God Bless!"

Channel 4 had previously released a statement confirming the sad news, writing: "Leon and his wife June were the first members of the public to be cast in Gogglebox back in early 2013, and they soon grew to become much-loved voices during the course of the show's ten series to date. Leon's unique personality and sharp wit endeared him to fans of the show, as he contributed fully to Gogglebox's reputation as a programme full of warm humour and unvarnished opinion."

Leon Bernicoff tragically passed away in December

They added: "To those of us that knew him personally, Leon was a man of unwavering principles who exerted a distinct paternal presence both on and off screen. He will be dearly missed by the entire Gogglebox family; cast and crew. Our thoughts are with June, his two daughters, sons-in-law and beloved grandchildren."