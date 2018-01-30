Paul Rudd stars in first trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp – watch it here! Paul Rudd is back as Ant-Man and has a new partner - the Wasp!

Paul Rudd is back as the Marvel Universe's most unlikely of heroes, Ant-Man! The Clueless actor has now portrayed the superhero, whose real name is Scott Lang, in Ant-Man and Captain America: Civil War, and is due to reprise his role for Avengers: Infinity War. In the sequel for the new standalone film, titled Ant-Man and the Wasp, Scott has to deal with the effect his superhero status has on his family. Fans were quick to discuss the exciting trailer, with one writing: "The MCU underdog returns," while another wrote: "After Black Panther premiered, Marvel Studios give us Ant Man and the Wasp teaser trailer… Marvel Studios really understand what fans wanted﻿." The film will be released in the UK on 3 August.

Ant-Man is back in the upcoming sequel

The official synopsis read: "From the Marvel Cinematic Universe comes a new chapter featuring heroes with the astonishing ability to shrink… In the aftermath of Captain America: Civil War, Scott Lang grapples with the consequences of his choices as both a superhero and a father. As he struggles to rebalance his home life with his responsibilities as Ant-Man, he's confronted by Hope van Dyne and Dr. Hank Pym with an urgent new mission. Scott must once again put on the suit and learn to fight alongside The Wasp as the team works together to uncover secrets from their past."

WATCH: Trailer for 2018's most anticipated film, Avengers: Infinity War, is here

Many fans were delighted to see Evangeline Lilly's Wasp in the teaser, with one writing: "Nice to see the Wasp action more than Ant-Man in this trailer." Michael Douglas also stars in the trailer as Hank Pym, the genius inventor behind the Ant-Man and the Wasp's shrinking suits. Speaking about joining the Marvel Universe, Michael told Screen Rant: "It's great. It's great for a lot of reasons. One, you have so many people who have done a lot of these Marvel films. You have so many departments, where this is their fifth, sixth, seventh film. So, just like actors enjoy the comfort of familiarity, when you know each other, makes it easier."