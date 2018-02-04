EastEnders icons reunite for special event – and fans are delighted! EastEnders cast past and present enjoyed a night out The Other Palace to watch John Partridge's show Stripped

The cast of EastEnders were out in full force on Friday to support former soap star John Partridge – who played Christian Clarke in the BBC One soap – as he starred in new musical theatre show Stripped at The Other Palace in London. Those present included Jessie Wallace (Kat Moon) Samantha Womack (Ronnie Mitchell), Tamzin Outhwaite (Mel Owen), and Laurie Brett (Jane Beale), as well as show's former Executive Producer, Dominic Treadwell-Collins. Tamzin took to her Twitter account to share a photo from the night out, which she captioned: "How amazing are you @mustbejp and great to see @jontsouras too. Have seen this man in most stuff throughout his career but this takes the biscuit... @Sam_Womack @LauriebrettX @JessieWallaceUK etc... I could not be more proud."

EastEnders stars past and present joined force to support John Partridge's new show

Jessie retweeted Tamzin's post, writing: "The most amazing show! Beautiful, poignant, moving and funny. A must see! Lovely to see my old friends @LauriebrettX @mouthwaite @Sam_Womack @garyaknichols @mustbejp @jontsouras," while Samantha added: "Had the most AMAZING time at @eugeniusuk @_ScottPaige @stupidalfred1 @JacobOliverFish Was so lovely seeing you all. The show and the cast and the music are INCREDIBLE xxxx." The reunion photo delighted fans of the long-running show, and many were quick to comment on the snap. One wrote: "So many @bbceastenders legends in one photo, including @dominictc!!," while another said: "Omg all my faves together!" A third added: "Walford's finest."

RELATED: Tamzin Outhwaite reveals how acting has changed since becoming a mother

Tamzin Outhwaite and Martin Kemp - AKA Mel and Steve Owen - met up last year

Tamzin made her comeback to Albert Square at the beginning of the year, and Jessie is set to make a return to EastEnders in the next few months, along with Big Mo actress Laila Morse and Jean Slater actress Gillian Wright. On the news, which was announced in December, Executive Consultant John Yorke said: "The Slaters are one of the all-time great families in EastEnders and Albert Square has never felt quite the same since they scattered to different ends of the country, and in some cases beyond. It has been a real joy to find a way to bring them back together and we're incredibly excited about where we are taking them next. It won't just be familiar Slaters either as there are a couple of twists and characters to add fresh spice to an iconic creation."

RELATED: EastEnders Mel and Steve Owen reunite in real life - and fans are delighted!