EastEnders is cancelled tonight – but here's how you can watch it The popular soap was bumped from its Friday night slot

Bad news for EastEnders fans! The popular soap has been bumped from its Friday night slot and been replaced by the FA Cup match between Yeovil Town and Manchester United. The game will be broadcast on BBC One at 7:30pm, straight after The One Show, when EastEnders was originally scheduled.

To make up for Friday night's missed episode, the BBC aired an extra episode on Wednesday; viewers can catch up on the episode on iPlayer. The long-standing soap normally runs on weekdays, apart from Wednesday night. The TV schedule will resume next week at the usual time of 8pm.

Mick and Linda react as their pet dog eats a diamond ring

In true EastEnders style, the latest episode was full of emotion. Mick and his wife Linda continue to struggle to come up with money to save their Queen Vic pub. The couple get the shock of their lives after Mick has a diamond ring valued, which turns out to be worth over £220,000. As they rejoice and celebrate, the ring drops on the floor and their pet dog, Lady Di, gobbles it up.

Is this the end of Martin and Stacey's marriage?

Viewers took to Twitter to share their reactions, with one writing: "OF COURSE THE DOG ATE THE RING #EastEnders" accompanied by laughing crying emojis. "TV gold, ring worth money, ring could save Queen Vic, dog eats ring... Brilliant twist haha!" posted another. However, others failed to see the funny side and commented on the "ridiculous" and "pathetic" storyline.

Meanwhile, fans are also due to say goodbye to Lauren Branning, played by Jacqueline Jossa. The 25-year-old, who is pregnant with her second child, has already finished filming her scenes although her character Lauren remains in the show for the next few weeks. Her on-screen sister Abi Branning was recently killed off the soap. It was confirmed last September that the popular sisters would be leaving the show as part of a big cast shake-up by TV boss John Yorke.