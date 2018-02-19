Loading the player...

Frances McDormand explains why she wore pink to the BAFTAs Frances McDormand won the BAFTA for Best Actress on Sunday night

Frances McDormand, who won the BAFTA for Best Actress at the awards ceremony on Sunday night, explained why she didn't wear black for the prestigious evening like most attendees, who dressed in solidarity in honour of the #TimesUp movement. While accepting the award for her role in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Frances joked about her floor-length gown, which was decoration with lipsticks, saying: "Thank you British film people. As Martin said, I have a little trouble with compliance. But I want you to know that I stand in full solidarity with my sisters tonight in black."

Frances spoke about her decision to wear a bright dress

She continued: "I also want to stay that I appreciate a well organised act of civil disobedience. And I'm thrilled that activists all over the world have been inspired by the set decoration of the three billboards in Martin's film and have taken to the streets and let it be a part of the positive public discourse that is happening." Frances wasn't the only one to ignore the dress code, as the Duchess of Cambridge also attended the event dressed in a dark green Jenny Packham gown with a black ribbon belt instead of black. This is thought to be because members of the royal family are discouraged from becoming involved with any political campaign or movements, and also generally don't wear black unless they are attending a funeral or Remembrance Day.

Frances won Best Actress on the night

Despite some criticising Kate on the move, others were quick to defend her decision, with one writing: "I've seen an awful lot of vitriol being directed towards Kate Middleton for her choice of dress at the #BAFTAs. Her outfit was as black as she could get without her breaking royal protocol and shaming her and any other woman is surely the antithesis of the MeToo campaign." I, Tonya star Allison Janney was also asked about Kate's choice of gown during the evening, and said: "I would never judge anyone's choice of clothing. She looked absolutely beautiful and I'm so happy for them that she's pregnant again. She's an extraordinary woman. And she can wear whatever she wants."

