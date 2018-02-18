Loading the player...

Cressida Bonas attends BAFTAs 2018 with fellow guests Prince William and Kate

Cressida Bonas made a glamorous arrival at the 2018 BAFTA Awards on Sunday evening, gracing the red carpet just an hour before Prince William and Kate. The 29-year-old actress looked stunning, abiding by the black dress code in an embellished evening gown. The pretty dress featured decadent tiers which gave it a cool, contemporary look and showed off the actress' lithe frame.

Cressida, who famously dated Prince Harry for two years, teased her mid-length blonde locks into loose curls and accessorised with drop down earrings. She appeared to walk the red carpet solo and made her way into the Royal Albert Hall before guests of honour Prince William and Kate arrived.

Cressida arrives at the 2018 BAFTAs

Back in 2014, Cressida and her ex-boyfriend Prince Harry are said to have ended their two-year relationship on amicable terms. The English Rose has since moved on with her new boyfriend, Harry Wentworth-Stanley, who she knew from her time at Leeds University. It's thought the couple have been in an on-off relationship, but last October, Cressida confirmed they were very much together when she posted photos from their epic holiday in India. The couple also rang in the New Year together on a ski break in Verbier.

The pretty blonde's acting career is on a high. Last year, Cressida had the titular role in stage production Mrs Orwell, playing Sonia, the second wife of George Orwell. She is set to appear next in The Dog Beneath The Skin. Earlier this week, Cressida posted a photo from the theatre and captioned it: "Rehearsals have started for The Dog Beneath The Skin - come see our mad play! Photo - @figgismike #jermynstreet #theatre."

The actress looked stunning in a black evening gown

Last summer the actress spoke of her frustration at having been "pigeonholed" as Prince Harry's ex-girlfriend. Appearing on BBC's Woman's Hour, Cressida said: "I think it's that thing of being pigeonholed. Especially in this country, I find that people are very quick to put you in a box, or put you in a corner, and think, 'Oh, well you're that so you must be this.'" She continued: "It's incredibly frustrating, especially in the industry that I'm in. But you know, it is the way it is. It's about making a stand and saying, 'No, this is who I am and this is what I want to do'."