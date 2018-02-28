Oscars 2018: Everything you need to know about the 90th Academy Awards The 90th annual Academy Awards is upon us!

The red carpet is being rolled out and excitement is reaching fever pitch in Tinseltown, which can only mean one thing - it's almost time for the Oscars! Held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, a whole host of Hollywood stars will descend to celebrate the most outstanding work in film over the past 12 months. New procedures have been put in place to prevent another envelope mix-up from happening in this year's ceremony - the glitzy awards show will sure serve up some incredible moments!

Jimmy Kimmel will host for the second time

It will no doubt be a big night for the cast and crew behind The Shape of Water, having been nominated 13 times, while Christopher Nolan's Dunkirk has received eight nods. And for a second year, Jimmy Kimmel will return to the stage as host. The chat show host expertly navigated the disastrous mishap that saw the wrong film awarded Best Picture at the 2016 Academy Awards. Here's everything you need to know about the 90th annual Academy Awards…

See the full list of Oscar nominations here

Where are the Oscar Awards held?

The 90th annual Academy Awards will take place on Sunday 4 March at the Dolby Theatre, Hollywood, California. Red carpet coverage will kick off at midnight in the UK (7pm in New York and 4pm in Los Angeles), followed by the ceremony at 1am in the UK (8pm in New York and 5pm in Los Angeles).

Where to watch the Oscars in the UK?

Thanks to NOW TV you'll be able to tune in on Sunday night to watch all the exciting moments from the 89th Academy Awards as they happen. And if staying up late on a Sunday to see all the action live from the red carpet is too much for you, you'll be able to watch it all - and the show itself.

Who is hosting the Oscars 2018?

Jimmy Kimmel will be hosting the Oscars ceremony for a second year. The chat show host, who intervened during the envelope snafu, joked about reprising his role. In a statement, he said: "If you think we screwed up the ending this year, wait until you see what we have planned for the 90th anniversary show!" He also tweeted: "Thanks to @TheAcademy for asking me to host The #Oscars again (assuming I opened the right envelope)."

Who are the guest presenters?

In keeping with tradition, a host of winners from last year's Oscars will return to the stage to present accolades to this year's champions. Stars including Jane Fonda, Sandra Bullock, Nicole Kidman, Helen Mirren, Lupita Nyong'o, Mahershala Ali, Viola Davis, Emma Stone, Margot Robbie, Laura Dern, Jennifer Garner, Gal Gadot, Mark Hamill, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Armie Hammer will all take to the stage. However, Casey Affleck will not be on hand to present the Lead Actress winner, his publicist announced in January that he would not be attending the ceremony this year.

Who has been nominated?

Best Picture

Call Me by Your Name

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

Get Out

Lady Bird

Phantom Thread

The Post

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Actor in a Leading Role

Timothée Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name

Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread

Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out

Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour

Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.

Best Actress in a Leading Role

Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Margot Robbie, I, Tonya

Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water

Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird

Meryl Streep, The Post

Best Actor in a supporting role

Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project

Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water

Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World

Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Actress in a supporting role

Mary J. Blige, Mudbound

Allison Janney, I, Tonya

Lesley Manville, Phantom Thread

Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird

Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water

Director

Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk

Guillermo Del, The Shape of Water

Jordan Peele, Get Out

Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird

Paul Thomas Anderson, Phantom Thread