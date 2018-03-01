This Morning are set to welcome back THIS popular presenter The ITV daytime show is going to be reuniting hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield with their sidekick in the near future

This Morning are set to welcome back popular TV presenter Rylan Clark in the near-future! Rylan, who has been away from the ITV daytime show since December, has told HELLO! that he will "definitely come back, 100%." Chatting at the launch of This Morning Live on Thursday, the former X Factor contestant – who is set to reunite with presenters including Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield during the four-day live event in Birmingham – said that he still feels like he is on the show even while on leave. "I watch it everyday so I feel like I am still here," he said.

Rylan added that he simply went away on a break "sorting some other stuff out" and praised ITV for being so good. "It’s been really, really nice having a bit of time sorting some other stuff out. ITV have just been so good with me that I am in a position that I need some time off and they let me," he said. Clearing up any rumours, Rylan added: "People are saying that I have been sacked, that I have left, that I have a terminal illness. But no, everything is fine. I am just having a break."

As well as meeting viewers at the event, there is another thing that Rylan can’t wait to do when he gets to Birmingham – making the most of the freebies at the stalls! "I am looking forward to robbing at This Morning Live – going around the stalls and taking things," he joked. Rylan also can’t wait to spend time with the rest of the This Morning family. "I am looking forward to being back on the road with them, it’s four days and most of us do all of them. It’s such a different feel to doing two hours in the studio. It’s just crazy! Especially me and Alison Hammond, we are like the naughty two kids," he said.

Alison was just as enthusiastic for the team to be going back to her hometown of Birmingham: "I know which restaurants I will be taking these guys to," she said, while Holly joked: "We are all staying at Alison’s house which is really kind of her!" This Morning Live has been promised to be "bigger and better than ever" with live catwalk shows, live cooking shows and coverage of the royal wedding, along with stalls from brands including Littlewoods. Other famous faces joining Rylan and the team from 17-20 May include Gok Wan, Lisa Snowdon and Richard E. Grant – something Rylan was only too pleased about. "We have been talking all day about the Spice Girl's Movie," he said.