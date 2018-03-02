Is Brendan Cole joining I'm A Celebrity after Strictly axe? The professional dancer has been dropped from Strictly this year

Brendan Cole has revealed his hopes of joining I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here later this year. Since the announcement of his shock exit from Strictly Come Dancing, the professional dancer confessed that a lot of doors have now opened up for him. When asked about appearing on the popular ITV series, Brendan told Daily Star: "I would never say never to anything - except Big Brother. Doors come along and you open them and you choose to walk a different path. I have never had from July 31 until Christmas off."

He added: "Now that time is all of a sudden free, all of the things I wanted to do are now available." The 41-year-old appeared in every single series of Strictly since 2004. In January, Brendan – who is gearing up for the arrival of his second child – expressed his sadness over his departure during a chat with Lorraine Kelly. "It's quite hard to talk about," the star said. "The BBC haven't renewed my contract. We get contracted year upon year. They've made an editorial decision to not have me back on the show."

"I'm a little bit in shock. I'm quite emotional, a bit raw about it," he continued. "It's done via a process of a phone call and stuff. I have had 15 incredible series on the show. I'm very proud of the whole show. It's a great team. I'm disappointed. It's very hard to talk about. It's a recent decision." After the announcement, Brendan told the Daily Mail that not returning to the show was like "not being invited to the party". He said: "I loved being a pro on Strictly. I loved the fact I was there from the beginning. One of the saddest bits is that it will go on and I won't be a part of it. It's like not being invited to the party. You know they’re having a good time and you want to be a part of it."

