Emma Watson made a powerful statement at the 2018 Oscars, debuting a large new tattoo on her right forearm as she hit the red carpet at the Vanity Fair after-party. The 27-year-old British actress stunned in a chic black dress adorned with a statement neckpiece as she attended the 90th Academy Awards event – but all eyes were on the new 'Time's Up' inking adorning her arm. Emma has been a leading figure in the fight for gender equality, and recently donated £1million to a fund for victims of sexual harassment. But is her new tattoo real? It seems most likely that the cursive writing is a temporary transfer, given that Emma has no other visible tattoos. But she certainly turned heads with her 'body inking' as she arrived for the star-studded ceremony.

Emma Watson unveiled a Time's Up 'tattoo' at the 2018 Oscars

Last month, Emma spearheaded a new UK arm of the Time's Up movement with the aim of fighting the anti-discrimination battle in Britain. Emma donated £1million to the fund, which has been publicly supported by around 200 stars of film, TV and stage, including Tom Hiddleston and Keira Knightley, who have each donated £10,000 to the cause. The Harry Potter star has been a steadfast supporter of women's interests and a supporter of the Time's Up movement since its inception. In 2014 she was appointed UN Women Goodwill ambassador, and that same year helped launch the UN Women campaign HeForShe, which calls for men to advocate gender equality.

It's not clear whether the tattoo is real or a temporary transfer

The 2018 Oscars was a star-studded affair with Hollywood stars including Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Margot Robbie and Sandra Bullock among the leading ladies in attendance. The Shape of Water won a leading four awards, while Frances McDormand and Gary Oldman took home the Best Actress and Best Actor awards, respectively.

