Olly Murs addresses relationship with Simon Cowell after joining The Voice UK

Olly Murs has revealed he no longer speaks to former boss Simon Cowell since he joined The Voice UK as a judge this year. During an appearance on Thursday's Good Morning Britain, the 33-year-old - who first found fame on The X Factor in 2009 - was asked whether the rift rumours were true. "That's all paper talk. I mean, I haven't heard from Simon, I haven't spoken to him but I'm sure we're great," he explained.

Insisting that there is no bad blood between the pair, he added: "What people misinterpret - when I came off X Factor I wasn't still part of X Factor, I've gone on and had my music career and Simon wasn't involved in that, really." The singer continued: "He was in it at the start of it, but listen, X Factor has been a massive part of my life, I love it. I won't stop watching it. But The Voice pays my wages now." After finishing in second place on the ITV singing competition and carving out his own music career, in 2015, Olly was sensationally dropped alongside Caroline Flack after hosting one series of The X Factor.

Earlier this year, ITV announced that Olly had joined the revamped judging panel for the latest series of The Voice UK. He is currently mentoring aspiring singers alongside returning coaches will.i.am, Sir Tom Jones and Jennifer Hudson. Of his new job, he said: "I've always wanted to help people. I love the industry I'm in, I love music and coming from The X Factor and having gone through that whole process myself - and I've had so many great medals over the years - for me, to come and do this and see all these amazing contestants with their lives changing and taking the same steps that I took in my career, it's great to be able to do that. I'm loving it."

Career aside, Olly recently made headlines for his reported relationship with Melanie Sykes. When asked about his love life, the pop star confessed that fame has made it harder to date. "Every interview I do now, it's constant," he shared. "I can't say anything, I can't go out for a drink with any girl, even as a friend - I've been dating for a year [according to rumours]!"

