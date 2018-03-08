Piers Morgan has shared some 'bad news' for Good Morning Britain viewers The Good Morning Britain presenter shared the news on Twitter

Piers Morgan has revealed that he has signed a new two-year deal to continue presenting Good Morning Britain. The outspoken journalist shared the "bad news" on Twitter on Thursday, and admitted that there is one person in particular who may suffer as a result - his co-host Susanna Reid.

"BREAKING: Bad news for Britain, even worse news for @susannareid100... I just signed a new deal to stay on @GMB for 2 more years. #TheFoghornStays," he tweeted, alongside a photo of himself holding a foghorn while Susanna appears to rest her head on the GMB desk in despair.

Piers Morgan has signed a new two-year deal for Good Morning Britain

The news was met with mixed reviews from Piers' followers, with EastEnders star Jake Wood showing his support to the presenter by writing: "Congrats Piers." However, others said that his new contract was actually good news for ITV rivals BBC and Sky News.

STORY: Piers Morgan reveals he quit Good Morning Britain - find out why

Piers' revelation comes just a couple of weeks after he admitted that he previously quit the show as the early morning schedules were taking their toll on him. The 52-year-old said that he felt "completely different" after the ITV bosses rearranged the situation to make it more manageable. Speaking to Radio Times, he explained: "I actually quit in the summer. I said, 'I'm out,' because I couldn't do it anymore. Then we came to a new arrangement, which is great. I feel completely different." So what is the new arrangement? According to the magazine, Piers now doesn't have to get to the studio until shortly before it airs at 6 am, when previously he would have to get to there at 4 am.

The journalist previously admitted to quitting the show

However, Piers admitted that Susanna still gets to the studio much earlier, as she has to have her hair and make-up done. He said: "The only reason, really, I had to go in so early was because the female stars all have to. It takes them longer [to get ready] because they get more attention and pressure on how they look, how their hair is and everything else. I'm lucky. Five minutes of slap and on I go. I said, 'Does anyone really care if I come in at 5.30 and we just have a catch-up on the phone?' Which is what we now do."

MORE: Piers Morgan talks 'awful' scare with prostate cancer