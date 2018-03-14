Loose Women cancelled for rest of the week - find out why Loose Women is taking a break from TV for a special reason

Loose Women is taking a break from TV for the rest of the week! The daytime show, which usually airs every day and features a group of female hosts discussing important issues and interviewing guests, will take a break for the rest of the week while ITV covers the Cheltenham horse racing event, which takes place over four days this week. Ruth Langsford confirmed that the show will be back on 19 Monday, but fans have been missing the show, and took to Twitter to discuss the decision to take it off the air for a week.

One person wrote: "Another day that #LooseWomen isn't on because of that stupid horse racing," while another wrote: "How dare they take my programme off for sport. This has to stop as from now." Others suggested that the show should have been switched to ITV2 instead of cancelled for the week, with one viewer tweeting: "Why can't @loosewomen be aired on ITV 2 this week if the racing is more important for ITV as has been done in the past for example when the budget was on LW was on ITV 2. It's bad enough when the soaps are rescheduled due to football but at least they are not taken off completely."

Although Loose Women is off air thanks to Cheltenham races, the royal family are among those who are enjoying the racing event! Zara and Mike Tindall made an appearance at the Cheltenham Festival Champion Day on Tuesday. The couple are currently expecting their second child, and Zara looked gorgeous in a black WtR coat with a teal turtleneck jumper over her growing baby bump. She accessorised her look with a gorgeous grey trilby hat and sunglasses for the bright springtime weather.

