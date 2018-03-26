David Walliams shocks fans with dramatic transformation The TV star is gearing up for the start of Britain's Got Talent

David Walliams has unveiled a brand new look ahead of the start of Britain's Got Talent 2018. The TV star debuted his bold transformation on his Instagram account on Monday, posting two photos showing him dressed up in an elaborate Rococo-style costume, complete with an oversized white wig, a powdered face, silk shorts and a ruffled collar. "My look for the @BGT trailer," he teased his fans. The snapshots certainly proved to be a big hit with David's followers, who rushed to comment on the images. "Absolutely brilliant, love it!" wrote one. "David you just make me laugh, I love that you don't take life or yourself too seriously." A second joked: "Just a normal day in the wife of DW!" while a third added: "You look truly magnificent!"

David Walliams unveiled his dramatic transformation on Twitter

Britain's Got Talent is set to return to screens for its 12th series on Saturday 14 April. Auditions have already been held in major cities and towns across the UK, with Simon Cowell, Alesha Dixon, Amanda Holden and David travelling the country to see this year's hopefuls. Hosts Ant and Dec were also on hand for the audition process – but it seems unlikely that Ant will return to present the live shows next month, following his drink-driving arrest and decision to return to rehab. His publicist has already confirmed that the star would be stepping down for the "foreseeable future", and it seems most likely that Dec will front the show on his own – just as he is for the remaining Saturday Night Takeaway episodes.

The TV star is set to return for the 12th series of Britain's Got Talent

David has a famously close friendship with both Ant and Dec, and, following the news that Dec is set to become a first-time father, he posted a tongue-in-cheek message in celebration of the baby announcement. "One thing Dec @antanddec should be concerned about it that at just six months old his baby is going to be bigger than he is," he tweeted. "hahahaha, made me spit my tea out, amazing," one fan wrote in response, while another added: "Oh David… and this is only the beginning!"