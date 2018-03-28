EastEnders spoiler: Is Whitney in for a reunion with love interest Halfway? Callum 'Halfway' Highway is coming back!

EastEnders has confirmed the return of Callum 'Halfway' Highway to Albert Square. Tony Clay will be reprising his role as the hapless character who is besotted with Whitney Dean later this spring. Speaking of his return, Tony said: "I'm really happy and excited to be back on EastEnders and working with such a brilliant cast and crew. Halfway is such a lovely role to play and I'm really looking forward to exploring his story further and seeing where it takes us."

Halfway first arrived back in January after being caught up in the New Year's Day heist and inadvertently shooting Mick Carter. A friend of the family, the Carters allowed him to stay at The Vic and their kindness soon turned to good fortune when he helped them to save their beloved pub. During his time in The Vic, Halfway quickly fell for Whitney and despite her reservations, she soon realised her feelings for him.

News of this casting announcement comes shortly after it was revealed that Shane Richie is making a return to the BBC soap. The 54-year-old actor, who plays lovable rogue Alfie Moon, is set to reprise his role on set within a matter of weeks. It will be the first time that Alfie has been seen in Walford for two years. A source told the Sun: "With Kat's comeback, the writers knew viewers would ask when Alfie would be back too, so they've managed to convince Shane to return. It won't be long term, but he'll play a role in a number of storylines over the coming months." Elsewhere, Richard Blackwood is leaving the show after playing Vincent Hubbard for three years, while Jenna Russell will be written out of the show as Michelle Fowler in coming weeks.

