Louise Redknapp looks unrecognisable as she joins Keith Lemon and Paddy McGuinness in Pretty Woman sketch The Keith and Paddy Picture Show is coming back!

Louise Redknapp ditched her glamourous attire for something completely different as she joined Keith Lemon and Paddy McGuinness on the second series of The Keith and Paddy Picture Show. The 43-year-old, who is taking part in the Pretty Woman sketch, looked barely recognisable as she transformed into Vivian's best friend Kit. She took to her Instagram page on Thursday to tease the upcoming appearance, posing alongside Keith as Julia Roberts' iconic character and Paddy as Richard Gere's Edward Lewis. "Had so much fun shooting this with @keithlemon and @mcguinness.paddy Can't wait for you all to see it," she captioned the snap.

Louise Redknapp as Pretty Woman's Kit

The sketch will also feature the likes of Amanda Holden, Tracy Ann Oberman, Philip Glenister and Ainsley Harriot. Speaking about her appearance on the show, Louise commented: "Apart from being delirious as we filmed on the coldest day of the year, the funniest moment of filming was watching Keith trying to get on a pair of thigh high PVC boots in a pair of mittens!" The Keith and Paddy Picture Show, which returns to ITV in April, will be back with a six part series as it takes on classic movies Grease, Top Gun, Jurassic Park and Terminator 2.

STORY: Louise Redknapp enjoys night out with Strictly friend Judge Rinder following divorce

The singer is taking part in The Keith and Paddy Picture Show

Meanwhile, Louise has been throwing herself into work in recent weeks following her very public split from husband Jamie Redknapp. The couple, who were married for 19 years and announced their split in September, were granted a quickie divorce in just 20 seconds at the start of the year. Mum-of-two Louise recently signed a solo music deal with Warner, and went on to tour with her Intimate & Live show - her first in more than 15 years.

MORE: Keith Lemon sets record straight on Paddy McGuinness and Nicole Appleton's 'date'