Ant and Dec nominated for BAFTA Award Declan Donnelly is presenting the finale by himself while Ant is in rehab

Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly have been nominated for a BAFTA Award for their show, Saturday Night Takeway. The exciting announcement comes just a few days after Dec was forced to host the popular show by himself after Ant confirmed he would go into rehab following a drink-driving charge. Ant failed a breathalyser test when he was involved in a car collision which left several people with mild injuries. The show has been nominated for Best Entertainment Programme, while Britain's Got Talent, which is also presented by the pair, has been nominated for the same category.

Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway was nominated

Dec was met with widespread praise after his solo performance on Saturday, with one fan writing: "What a brilliant show tonight was, Dec did an amazing job of presenting the show by himself. He has made the nation proud #saturdaynighttakeaway." Dec took to Twitter to thank fans, writing: "Thanks for all your lovely messages tonight, they are VERY much appreciated, I'm glad you enjoyed the show. I didn't sleep an awful lot last night so I'm off to bed! Night y'all."

The Crown was nominated for Best Drama

Line of Duty led the rest of the BAFTA nominations, receiving four nods for Best Leading Actress, Best Supporting Actor, Best Drama Series and Virgin's Must-See Moments. Other must-see moments on TV included Ariana Grande's performance of One Last Time at the One Love Manchester concert, Stormzy appearing on Love Island, the thirteenth Doctor reveal in Doctor Who, a mother pilot whale grieving in Blue Planet II, and (spoiler alert!) Viserion killed by the Night King in Game of Thrones.

