Bake Off: Were the judges and presenters paid for charity specials? Channel 4 has responded to the claims…

Channel 4 has responded to claims that Paul Hollywood, Prue Leith, Sandi Toksvig and Noel Fielding were paid 'thousands' for appearing on the Great British Bake Off Stand Up To Cancer charity specials. It has been reported that the foursome all received a fee for the episodes, while the celebrity contestants who took part donated their earnings to charity. A spokesperson for Channel 4 has now issued a statement. "Our aim is to raise as much as possible for Stand Up To Cancer," it read. "Those contracted for long-running series make a significant donation to the campaign. As a result of their involvement millions have been raised with 100 per cent of the money raised going to fund ground-breaking research."

A source added that the show involved "a big time commitment for filming several episodes and doing voiceovers later", and "it was up to them to decide what to donate". It has been reported that all the celebrity contestants who took part in the episodes, including Harry Hill, Alan Carr and Bill Turnbull, had their entire fees donated to charity.

The final charity episode aired earlier this week and saw Teri Hatcher take the crown thanks to her impressive savoury muffins, custard tart and rainbow sponge showstopper. Judge Prue said that the American star "hardly put a foot wrong" throughout the challenges, while Paul added: "She had the whole package, she was Star Baker by quite a margin." Teri, who has won several Screen Actors Guild Awards and a Golden Globe, said: "Winning this Star Baker apron is definitely up there with every award I've ever won."