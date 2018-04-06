First look of Meryl Streep in Big Little Lies season two Meryl Streep takes on the role of Nicole Kidman's on-screen mother-in-law

Big Little Lies has released the first picture from season two - and it features newcomer Meryl Streep! Leading star Nicole Kidman, who plays abused wife Celeste Wright, took to her Instagram page to share the snap, writing: "First day on the set with Meryl and 'my' darling boys! #BigLittleLies." The image sees Meryl taking on the role of Celeste's mother-in-law Mary Louise Wright, bonding with her on-screen grandsons, played by Cameron and Nicholas Crovett.

Meryl Streep in the second series of Big Little Lies

HBO then released the same picture, along with the cryptic message: "Family is everything. Here's your first look at Meryl Streep and @nicolekidman as Mary Louise Wright and Celeste Wright." It was first reported in January that Meryl will join Nicole, Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern and Shailene Woodley for the second series of the immensely popular drama series, which focuses on a group of mothers and their lives in Monterey.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Meryl's character will arrive in Monterey to search for answers about her son's death and to take care of her two grandsons. The director, David E. Kelley, previously revealed that Meryl was his dream casting for the show, along with Tom Hanks. It was recently reported that the second instalment will focus on the "malignancy of lies, the durability of friendships, the fragility of marriage and, of course, the vicious ferocity of sound parenting". The synopsis also read: "Relationships will fray, loyalties will erode… the potential for emotional and bodily injury shall loom."

