Helena Bonham Carter confirms role as Princess Margaret in The Crown Helena Bonham Carter will be playing Princess Margaret in The Crown season three!

Helena Bonham Carter has confirmed that she will play Princess Margaret in season three of The Crown. The actress will take over the role from Vanessa Kirby, who received critical acclaim for her portrayal of the Queen's younger, troubled sister. Speaking about taking on the role, Helena said: "I'm not sure which I'm more terrified about - doing justice to the real Princess Margaret or following in the shoes of Vanessa Kirby's Princess Margaret. The only thing I can guarantee is that I'll be shorter (than Vanessa)."

This isn't the first time the actress has portrayed a member of the royal family, as she played the Queen Mother, Queen Elizabeth, in the Oscar-winning film The King's Speech, which also earned her an Academy Award nomination. It has also been revealed that Being Human actor Jason Watson is taking on the role of British Prime Minister, Harold Wilson. He said: "I am delighted to become part of this exceptional show. And so thrilled to be working once again with Peter Morgan. Harold Wilson is a significant and fascinating character in our history. So looking forward to bringing him to life, through a decade that transformed us culturally and politically. And excited to be working so closely with Olivia; and the whole team."

Meanwhile, Olivia Coleman has taken on the role of the Queen from Claire Foy, while Tobias Menzies will play Prince Philip, taking the role from Matt Smith. Olivia has previously spoken of her excitement at being cast in The Crown, telling the BBC: "I think Claire Foy is an absolute genius—she's an incredibly hard act to follow. I'm basically going to re-watch every episode and copy her." Claire was full of pride for her successor, telling HELLO!: "She's a genius, a wonderful human being. I can't offer anything to her, just admiration."

