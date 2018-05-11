Viewers react to incredible Who Wants to be a Millionaire? coincidence The show's Jeremy Clarkson described the moment as 'remarkable'

Viewers of Who Wants to be a Millionaire? took to social media to discuss the amazing coincidence that saw contestant Gareth Kendall take home £125,000 thanks to the question's connection to a car crash that resulted in the loss of his leg. Gareth had spoken to the host, Jeremy Clarkson, about his amputated leg during his time on the show, explaining that it was the result of a bad car accident. When he reached the question that would get him to £125,000, which was, 'Where the ruins of Urquhart Castle in Scotland?', the contestant elicited gasps from the audience when he revealed he knew the answer as it was the spot of his car accident.

Gareth won £125,000

Gareth said: "I know this, and I know this because I lost my leg there. Not at the castle, chill out!" He added: "We had booked a tour to go and see that, and within that day I crashed. I remember the castle. I'm pretty certain it's one of the only castles up there." After he answered the question correctly, Jeremy said: "Finally! This is just the best show isn't it! This will improve the fixtures and fittings in your café! That's a remarkable piece of good fortune."

Viewers have praised the show's reboot

Fans of the show took to Twitter to discuss the coincidence, with one writing: "Gareth was a fantastic contestant on #millionaire - bittersweet question - answered with humour, swear @JeremyClarkson welled up," while another added: "Incredible from Gareth... simply incredible." A third person commented: "This is easily the most exhilarating moment in the show. Sucks he didn't go for the £250,000 when he had the answer, but he's the biggest winner so far. We NEED a second series!﻿"

