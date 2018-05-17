Judy Finnigan retires from TV after 43 years in showbusiness Her daughter Chloe Madeley revealed the news

Judy Finnigan has quit TV after 43 years in the industry, her daughter Chloe Madeley has revealed. The 70-year-old star, who is best known for co-presenting with her husband Richard Madeley, is focusing on her health, happiness and her family. Chloe told the Sun: "My mum is done with TV and if she went back to it I don't think it would make her happy. She wants to concentrate on other things, such as her health and our family." Of Chloe's dad Richard, 62, the personal trainer said: "My dad is still in the mix on TV. I love watching him do what he does best and I love listening to him."

Judy's last regular TV job was on Loose Women in 2015 when she worked as a panellist. Her husband Richard, who once called his wife "the most reluctant TV presenter I've ever known", continues to star on Good Morning Britain and has a Sunday slot on Radio 2.

Judy, pictured with husband Richard and daughter Chloe, has quit TV

While Judy continues to focus on her family, one big event she'll be involved with is her daughter Chloe's wedding. The 30-year-old model recently announced her engagement to boyfriend James Haskell in April, after the England and Wasps rugby star proposed in Paris. In an exclusive interview with HELLO! magazine, Chloe revealed how they were strolling in the sunshine when James suddenly stopped and took her in his arms.

The bride-to-be said: "He kissed me on the forehead and said, 'You do know how much I love you, don't you? The last three and a half years have been the best years of my life.' I just thought he was being romantic because we were in Paris, so I replied, 'Oh babe, that's so sweet.' But then he added, 'And you do know I want to marry you,' and started to get down on one knee. At first I thought he was joking. I was speechless and stared at him in disbelief. My first thought was, 'Oh my God, he has a ring!'"

The couple broke the good news to only four people: their parents. "They were ecstatic," said Chloe. "Planning the rest of my life with Chloe is exciting and I couldn't be happier," James added.